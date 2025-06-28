Manipur governor orders major police reshuffle, 11 senior officers transferred

In a significant administrative move, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday approved the transfer of 11 senior police officers, including five IPS and six MPS officers, with immediate effect, according to an official statement.

Among the notable changes:

Victoria Yengkhom, SP, CID (Security), has been transferred and appointed as Additional Director of the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC).

Babitarani Swain, SP of Chandel, has been moved to serve as Special AIG (Legal).

Nepram Netrajit Singh, who was serving dual roles as Special AIG (Legal) and SP (Central Police Control Room), will now continue solely as SP (CPCR).

Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir, SP of Jiribam, has been posted as the new SP of Senapati district.



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S Somorjit Singh, previously Additional Director at MPTC, has been appointed SP, Crime Against Women & Children (CAW&C).

Dharmendra Kumar, who was serving as SP Senapati, has now been posted as SP Chandel.

Saklemba Rajkumar, Commanding Officer of the 4th IRB, has been assigned charge as SP, CID (Security).

Semmi Ramror, CO of the 7th IRB, has been given additional charge as SP, Jiribam.

Kiranmala Pukhrabam, earlier in charge of SP, CAW&C, has been transferred as SP, Central Motor Transport Workshop.

The reshuffle is part of a broader administrative overhaul aimed at streamlining policing and strengthening law enforcement leadership in sensitive and strategically important districts.