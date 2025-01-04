The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, chaired a security meeting at Raj Bhavan in Imphal today to review the state's overall security situation.

During the meeting, the Governor assessed the current law and order situation and examined the security arrangements across the state, with a special emphasis on border areas.

The Governor instructed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to prioritise the safety and security of the citizens.



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He also urged officers from the Army and paramilitary forces to fully cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order.

Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, Kuldiep Singh; DGP, Rajiv Singh; Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), Major General Ravroop Singh; and senior officers from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) attended the meeting.