The Manipur police beefed up security in Kangpokpi district, deploying a huge contingent of security forces after the Superintendent of Police was injured in a mob attack for failing to "remove" the central armed forces as per the demands of Kuki groups, officials said on Saturday.

On January 3 evening, a mob reportedly attacked the office of Superintendent of Police M Prabhakar, throwing stones and other "projectiles" to vent their anger over the continued deployment of central forces, particularly the BSF and the CRPF, in Saibol village.

Vehicles of district police kept within the compound of the SP's office were vandalised. Prabhakar was injured after being hit on the forehead by some projectile, officials said.

"Situation is now under control and being closely monitored," a senior officer said.

In a statement, the police said that besides stones, the protestors attacked the SP office with petrol bombs.

"Security forces retaliated against the mob and resorted to the use of adequate force to disperse the mob and the situation was brought under control," it said.

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The SP is "fine now and presently leading the joint security forces in tackling the situation", it added.

A few protesters, who sustained injuries during the clashes, were also been admitted to hospital, officials said.

Kuki organisations have been protesting against central forces after women of the community were allegedly baton-charged on December 31 for blocking their way.

Locals claimed that several people were injured in the action by the security forces that happened in Saibol village in Twiching, which is located in the so-called 'buffer zone' between the Kuki-held Hills and Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.

They said that the local women had gathered to protest what they described as the "forceful occupation" of community bunkers by security personnel.

The security forces had conducted the operation at the village and its peripheral areas following gunfights between armed groups, which injured four people, including a police personnel.

In response, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district announced an extension of the total shutdown for another 24 hours, continuing its protest against the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Saibol Bungpi region under Lhungtin Sub-Division. (With PTI inputs)