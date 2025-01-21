Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, conducted a comprehensive review of the ‘NIK-SHAY’ and Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program today at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, Commissioner (Health) Sumant Singh, State Mission Director of NHM Manipur Dr Mairembam Dinesh Singh, and State Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Hemlata Thokchom.

During the review, Health Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh apprised the Governor of the status and milestones achieved under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan.

The Governor evaluated the progress of the special 100-day campaign announced recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign, launched nationwide by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, aims to eradicate TB in India by 2025.

Governor Bhalla emphasized multi-pronged efforts to combat the disease, including doubling patient support, integrating advanced technology and diagnostics, and exploring newer treatment options. He underscored the importance of making the 100-day campaign a mass movement across the state to ensure its success.



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The Health Minister highlighted the program's focus on community involvement, increasing awareness, and reducing the stigma associated with TB.

The campaign, which is currently in full swing, engages multiple stakeholders and aims to provide additional support to TB patients, such as nutritional aid, vocational training, and access to advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities.

The Governor was also informed about efforts to improve living and working conditions for TB patients. He urged the Health Department to implement interventions within clear timelines and stressed the importance of public cooperation in achieving the mission of a TB-free India.

"This campaign is an opportunity to turn our collective will into action. With robust community involvement and well-coordinated strategies, Manipur can significantly contribute to making India TB-free," the Governor remarked.

The 100-day campaign has gained momentum across the state, fostering hope for a healthier, TB-free future.