Manipur Governor seeks urgent Centre’s intervention to restore flight connectivity from Imphal

Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, urging immediate intervention to restore and enhance flight operations to and from Imphal.

In his letter, the Governor expressed concern over the drastic reduction in flight connectivity from Imphal, particularly to Guwahati and Kolkata, which he said has caused immense hardship to the people of the state.

He highlighted that the number of daily flights between Imphal and Guwahati has been cut from five to two, with no early morning or late evening departures, while flights to Kolkata have dropped from five to just two.



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Terming the situation “alarming,” the Governor noted that Manipur’s lack of railway connectivity and unreliable road travel make air transport the only dependable means of long-distance movement for residents, students, and patients. He added that reduced flight frequency has driven up airfares to unaffordable levels, worsening the mobility crisis in the state.

Bhalla also underlined that the winter season is a critical period when students return home and residents seek medical consultations in metropolitan cities. He urged the minister to personally intervene to ensure affordable and reliable air services, especially to key hubs like Guwahati and Kolkata.

The Raj Bhavan, he said, is closely monitoring the matter to ensure timely and effective action in the interest of the people of Manipur.