Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited the conflict-hit Kangpokpi district today, marking his first trip to the region since assuming office.

The visit underscores the government’s renewed focus on addressing the concerns of the Kuki-Zo community amid ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

Breaking from tradition, Governor Bhalla has chosen to operate from the state secretariat rather than the Raj Bhavan, signaling a hands-on approach to governance. During his visit, he inaugurated a state-of-the-art IT Centre at Presidency College, Motbung, a step aimed at fostering digital education and expanding opportunities for local youth.

Upon his arrival at Motbung Model Village, the Kuki-Zo community welcomed the Governor warmly, reflecting both high anticipation and a strong desire for dialogue.

Later, Governor Bhalla proceeded to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where he met with key Kuki-Zo civil society organizations, including the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, and Thadou Inpi - General Headquarters. In the presence of district officials, including the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, these organizations formally submitted a memorandum outlining their pressing demands and concerns.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), in its memorandum, highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis and unresolved political issues affecting the community. Their appeal comes amid continued ethnic unrest in Manipur, which has left thousands displaced and struggling for survival.

Representing the Kuki-Zo people, the memorandum underscores the devastating impact of the 22-month-long ethnic conflict, citing loss of lives, destruction of homes and churches, and mass displacement. The KZC leaders urged the Governor to take swift action, especially in the absence of a political resolution regarding their demand for a separate administration under a Union Territory with a legislature.



Also Read: Manipur: Zomi and Kuki communities surrender arms in response to Governor Bhalla’s appeal

The memorandum also details district-wise challenges in Chandel, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, Jiribam, and Tengnoupal, calling for urgent intervention.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH) also submitted a memorandum to Governor Bhalla, urging immediate intervention on key issues affecting the Kuki-Zo community in the wake of the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The memorandum highlights four critical demands:

1. Urgent Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): The Kuki-Zo community, devastated by violence, remains displaced, with many still struggling in relief camps.

KISH demands:

Resettlement at approved sites under the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangpokpi District to ensure safety and stability.

Adequate housing, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities for IDPs and a special rehabilitation package for families affected by violence and displacement.

2. Direct Access to Central Government Funding: Development funds for Kuki-Zo-inhabited hill areas have been blocked or misallocated, leaving communities in neglect.

KISH demands direct access to Central Government agencies like the North Eastern Council (NEC) and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for infrastructure and welfare funding.

Special provisions for education, healthcare, and economic development in tribal regions and a transparent monitoring system to ensure fair distribution of funds.

3. Expedited Political Talks for Separate Administration: Amid continued violence and targeted attacks on the Kuki-Zo people, the memorandum strongly asserts that the community can no longer coexist under the current administrative structure.

KISH calls for accelerated negotiations for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people and official recognition of the Kuki-Zo community’s right to self-governance and political autonomy and direct engagement with the Government of India to fast-track a political solution.

4. Activation of Approved Helicopter Services: The approved helicopter service for Kangpokpi has not been implemented, while alternative locations like Lairouching were prioritized instead.

The memorandum demands immediate activation of helicopter services for Kangpokpi.

Expansion of air connectivity to key locations like Moreh, Lamka, and Dimapur for better access to essential services and strict monitoring to ensure the services benefit the people who need them most.

The Kuki-Zo leadership has emphasized that these demands are not just requests but urgent necessities to ensure safety, dignity, and self-determination.

With tensions still high and thousands displaced, KISH President Thangminlen Kipgen has urged Governor Bhalla to take swift action in addressing these pressing concerns.

"The survival of the Kuki-Zo people depends on the government’s willingness to recognize our needs and act without delay," Kipgen stated.

As the Kuki-Zo community continues to suffer in the wake of prolonged conflict, their leaders are pressing for immediate action from both the Governor and the Central Government.

The demands for security, infrastructure, and political autonomy are expected to be a major test for Manipur’s administration in the coming months.