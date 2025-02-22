Manipur: Zomi and Kuki communities surrender arms in response to Governor Bhalla’s appeal
Members of the Zomi and Kuki communities voluntarily surrendered 16 weapons and ammunition in Churachandpur district following an appeal by the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
Members of the Zomi and Kuki communities voluntarily surrendered 16 weapons and ammunition in Churachandpur district following an appeal by the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
On February 20, 2025, Governor Bhalla urged all communities to surrender looted police weapons and illegally held arms within seven days, warning of strict action against those failing to comply. Responding to this appeal, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, state intelligence agencies, and the state administration, engaged with local Zomi and Kuki leaders to address security concerns and provide assurances of safety.
This concerted effort led to a breakthrough, as community leaders agreed to surrender a significant cache of arms, marking a crucial step in the ongoing peace process. On February 22, 2025, at Tuibong Village in Churachandpur, community representatives handed over the weapons in the presence of senior officials from Assam Rifles, CRPF, the state civil administration, police, and intelligence agencies.
The surrendered arms included:
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One M-16 rifle
One 7.62 mm SLR
Two AK rifles
Three INSAS rifles
Two M-79 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL)
One 9mm carbine machine gun
One 51mm mortar
Three .303 rifles
Two single-barrel rifles
64 gelatine sticks
10 rounds of 60mm Pumpi (improvised mortar) ammunition
17 rounds of AK ammunition
40 rounds of 5.56mm rifle ammunition
Three rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition
Officials lauded the move as a critical milestone in the peace-building process, expressing optimism that it would inspire other groups to follow suit. Security forces emphasized that de-weaponization is a key step toward resolving the ongoing conflict and ensuring long-term stability in the region.
Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and engagement with community leaders to encourage further surrender of arms and reintegrate youth into constructive development initiatives. With this surrender, the region moves closer to ending violence and embracing a future built on peace and progress.
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