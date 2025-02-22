Members of the Zomi and Kuki communities voluntarily surrendered 16 weapons and ammunition in Churachandpur district following an appeal by the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

On February 20, 2025, Governor Bhalla urged all communities to surrender looted police weapons and illegally held arms within seven days, warning of strict action against those failing to comply. Responding to this appeal, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, state intelligence agencies, and the state administration, engaged with local Zomi and Kuki leaders to address security concerns and provide assurances of safety.

This concerted effort led to a breakthrough, as community leaders agreed to surrender a significant cache of arms, marking a crucial step in the ongoing peace process. On February 22, 2025, at Tuibong Village in Churachandpur, community representatives handed over the weapons in the presence of senior officials from Assam Rifles, CRPF, the state civil administration, police, and intelligence agencies.

The surrendered arms included:



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One M-16 rifle

One 7.62 mm SLR

Two AK rifles

Three INSAS rifles

Two M-79 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL)

One 9mm carbine machine gun

One 51mm mortar

Three .303 rifles

Two single-barrel rifles

64 gelatine sticks

10 rounds of 60mm Pumpi (improvised mortar) ammunition

17 rounds of AK ammunition

40 rounds of 5.56mm rifle ammunition

Three rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition

Officials lauded the move as a critical milestone in the peace-building process, expressing optimism that it would inspire other groups to follow suit. Security forces emphasized that de-weaponization is a key step toward resolving the ongoing conflict and ensuring long-term stability in the region.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and engagement with community leaders to encourage further surrender of arms and reintegrate youth into constructive development initiatives. With this surrender, the region moves closer to ending violence and embracing a future built on peace and progress.