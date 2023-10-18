Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey, on her third visit to Churachandpur since the outbreak of the unrest in Manipur in May, 2023, reiterated the commitment of the Central and State governments to bring back normalcy.

The Governor visited two relief centres at ECA Premises, M Songgel and ECA compound, Tuibong, Churachandpur District today.

Interacting with the IDPs at the two camps, Anusuiya Uikey said that she feels the sentiments of the IDPs and she is very much aware of their wishes and aspirations to be back home and lead normal life. She conveyed that the Governments at the Centre and State are fully committed to bringing back normalcy.

She also acknowledged the cooperation of the public which facilitated the minimization of violent incidents in recent times thus paving a conducive atmosphere for peace to return.

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Governor Uikey also planted saplings at the M. Songgel ECA Church campus.

Uikey, in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, Manipur unit distributed relief items to the inmates of both camps including blankets, pillows, mattresses, hygiene kits, kitchen utensils, and mosquito nets. She also gave monetary assistance to pregnant women, lactating mothers and patients with serious ailments. A total of 755 inmates from 167 families were benefitted with the relief items distributed today.

Dharun Kumar, DC, Churachandpur; Shri Immanuel Infimate, Addl SP; SDOs, other DLOs and officials accompanied the Governor during the visit.

Later, the Governor held meeting with CSO leaders at Headquarters 27 Sector Assam Rifles, Tuibong.

Governor, on her return from Churachandpur District, visit Phubala High School relief camp, Bishnupur district where she met and interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and heard their grievances. She said that her purpose of visiting relief camp is to give a healing touch and instill confidence in the minds of the affected people.

While speaking with the inmates, Governor assured that they will be shifted to their respective homes permanently once normalcy is restored in the state. She informed that central and state governments are continuously working for peace and rehabilitation to their permanent residence.



She informed the relief and rehabilitation committee headed by Justice Geeta Mittal has also visited the state to look into this matter.

The governor appealed the public to cooperate in the peace process and not to take law in their own hands and not to resort to any forms of violence that will hamper the peace process. She asserted that with the support and cooperation from the people of Manipur, normalcy and peace has been returning slowly in the State.

The governor also stated that compensation will be given by the government for those who have lost their homes, belongings etc. during the conflict among communities in Manipur. To restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, large numbers of security personnel have been deployed and elaborate security arrangements are in place to ensure safety and security of the people, she asserted. The state government is making efforts through concerned departments for reconstruction/regeneration of lost or destroyed documents and cards of various categories such as bank passbooks, CMHT cards, Ayushman bharat cards, ration cards, old-age pension cards, Aadhaar card etc of persons, who have been displaced from their native villages and are now taking shelter in relief camps, she added. She instructs DC to open mobile centres for this.

As sustainable job opportunity and financial stability is the need of the hour for the IDPs, the Governor lauded the district administration for their initiatives to impart skill development training for the inmates in relief camps.

Being the President of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), the Manipur, Governor, distributed relief packages received from the IRCS HQ. New Delhi, comprising of blankets, mosquito net, kitchen set and hygiene kits to the IDP families. She also extended financial assistance to pregnant women, lactating mothers and patients with serious ailments in the camp. She distributed eatables and blankets to the affected families from her side as well. A total of 358 inmates from 105 families were benefitted with the relief items distributed today during her visit.

While interacting with the inmates, the Governor reiterated the directives of the Supreme Court order regarding the protection of religious places and properties of IDPs and informed that in case any property has been encroached, the encroachers be directed to forthwith remove their encroachment, failing which the person concerned would be liable for contempt of court for non-compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court of India. She urged the people to cooperate with the district administration in restoring peace and normalcy in the State and appealed to the IDPs to admit their children to nearby schools.

The government also had a meeting with the people of Phougakchao who have returned to their residence and heard their concerns and grievances.

