Manipur govt warns of legal action over leaks of secret documents

The Government of Manipur has issued a strong advisory reiterating the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of official documents, following recent instances where both current and former government officials, as well as private individuals, were found quoting or retaining classified materials marked as ‘Secret’ or ‘Confidential’ in their representations and appeals.

A memorandum released by the Secretariat of the General Administration Department (GAD) warned that referencing, excerpting, or retaining copies—whether partially or fully—of such documents violates Rules 8 to 11 of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.



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The advisory cautioned that individuals found in contravention of these legal provisions are liable for prosecution, and government servants may face disciplinary action as per the relevant rules, depending on the facts and circumstances of each case.

The government also issued a stern reminder to all employees, including those working in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies, boards, societies, agencies, commissions, government-aided companies and universities, to strictly avoid unauthorised access, retention, or use of classified documents in any form.

The move aims to strengthen information security and enforce accountability in handling sensitive government materials.