Over the past 24 hours, the situation in Manipur remained tense but under control as authorities continued efforts to maintain law and order.

In a significant development, multiple arms and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered by the public across various districts, including Imphal East, Churachandpur, and Imphal West.

In Imphal East District, at Andro Police Station, one SLR with a magazine was surrendered. At Sagolmang Police Station, one SLR with a magazine, four Carbine guns with magazines, one additional magazine, and twenty-one live rounds were handed over.

At Heingang Police Station, the surrendered items included one 9mm pistol, four tube launchers for SLR, ten live rounds, one ammunition box, one bulletproof jacket, one stun shell, one smoke grenade, one helmet, two wireless sets, several used rounds, and other miscellaneous items.

In Churachandpur District, at CCP Police Station, one SLR 7.62mm with one magazine and three .303 rifles, each with one magazine, were surrendered.

In Imphal West District, at Singjamei Police Station, the surrendered items included one SMC Carbine with a magazine, one double barrel gun, one country-made rifle with a magazine, one .32 pistol, three 36 HE hand grenades, one Carbine magazine, one LMG magazine, one INSAS magazine, three AK ammunition rounds, four stun grenades, four tear smoke grenades, five tear smoke shells, and one Patka helmet.

Security forces conducted extensive search operations in fringe and vulnerable areas across the hill and valley districts. As a result, recoveries were made in different locations.



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In Leirongthel Pitra Foothills, Nongpok Sekmai-PS, Thoubal District, one SLR rifle, four magazines of SLR, 105 AK ammunition rounds, 142 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and three .303 ammunition rounds were recovered.

In Gamgiphai, at the boundary of Kangpokpi and Imphal West Districts, under Sapermeina-PS, Kangpokpi District, one Pompi gun (cannon) was seized.

Authorities continue to conduct area domination and security checks to ensure peace and prevent any escalation of violence.

The voluntary surrender of arms and the ongoing search operations indicate a strong effort by law enforcement agencies to curb illegal possession of weapons and maintain public safety in Manipur.

Further investigations are underway to determine the sources of these weapons and their possible links to ongoing security concerns in the region.

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities to ensure continued stability in the state.

