Security forces dismantled two illegal bunkers in Chingmang and L. Champhai village under Leimakhong Police Station, Kangpokpi district, Manipur on February 23.

Extensive search operations and area domination exercises were carried out across vulnerable and fringe regions in both the hill and valley districts to reinforce stability.

Meanwhile, authorities facilitated the movement of 314 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway-2. To ensure uninterrupted transit, stringent security measures have been implemented in vulnerable locations, with security convoys deployed along sensitive stretches.

Additionally, 110 Nakas (checkpoints) were set up across different districts of Manipur, spanning both hill and valley areas. No individuals were detained for violations during these security checks.

Also read: Manipur: Huge cache of arms and ammunition surrendered in Imphal East and Imphal West districts