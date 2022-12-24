The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Manipur Government notified the temporary building of Kendriya Vidyalaya School Akampat under Imphal East district of Manipur which is at risk and needs immediate repairment.

Parents and guardians of the school urged the state government to construct a permanent building for the school at the earliest.

Kendriya Vidyalaya School Akampat is the only KVS in the Imphal East district and was set up in 2016. Yet the school doesn't have any permanent building that resulted to conduct classes at Khurai Girls High School at Lamlong Bazaar under Imphal East district temporarily.

But unfortunately, PWD Manipur Government had declared that even this temporary structure need repair and was cautioned as an unsafe place to conduct classes.

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This recent instruction made by the PWD Government of Manipur after their survey brings panic-like situations to parents and guardians of the school.

Addressing to media on December 24, one of the guardians, Ch Birendra said that the school was set up in 2016 but due to the absence of a permanent school building to date, the classes are being conducted at Khurai Girls High School, Lamlong Bazar under Imphal East district Manipur. The state government not taking up any initiative for the construction of school buildings for a such long period of, unfortunately.

There are as many 450 students in the school. The life of all these students would be at stake if the state government had not taken up any initiative for the construction of the building timely. Not only this conducting classes in unsafe places also keep the life of many children at risk, stated while appealing to construct permanent school buildings at the earliest.

Another parent also warned to take up various democratic forms of agitation if their demand is not considered.