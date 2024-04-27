A gunfight broke out between two groups in Manipur, following which a 33-year-old man was found dead, police said on Saturday.



The gunfight happened at Sinam Kom on the border of the Kangpkopi and Imphal East districts on (April 26) Friday night, they said.



A 'village volunteer' who went missing following the gunfight was found dead on Saturday morning, they added.



He was identified as Laishram Prem, police said.



Also Read: Manipur: Two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Bishnupur, two injured



Meanwhile, security forces were deployed in the area to prevent a flare-up.

Earlier today, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an attack by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's Naransena area.

The police stated that the attack began at midnight and continued till 2:15 am in the area.

The personnel are from CRPF's 128 Battalion deployed at the Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the state.

As per sources, on April 27, around 00:45 hours, suspected Kuki armed groups reportedly fired towards a village in the Naransena area, under the jurisdiction of the Moirang police station, Bishnupur District which resulted in the casualties.