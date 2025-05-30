Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday reviewed the conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in various relief camps in the hill and the valley districts of the state, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.



Chairing a meeting at the Raj Bhavan, the governor, along with the chief secretary, principal secretaries, commissioners, administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners of all the districts, discussed the current status with respect to the livelihood, skill development, medical support and education of the IDPs, it said.



The deputy commissioners gave a comprehensive briefing on several key initiatives taken up for the IDPs to which the governor commended the efforts made and instructed the officials to enhance their initiatives, the statement said.



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The governor also chaired a meeting to review flood-related preparedness in the state. He also reviewed the drainage management system in crucial locations that are important for flood mitigation.



More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.