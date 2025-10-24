Manipur: Harvest season in Bishnupur to run 6:30 AM–4 PM under security

District authorities in Bishnupur, Manipur, held a meeting on Friday to discuss measures to ensure the smooth conduct of harvesting activities in the foothill areas, alongside plans for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Bishnupur, Pooja Elangbam, chaired the meeting and stressed the importance of close coordination among all security agencies to ensure that the harvesting season proceeds peacefully. It was decided that harvesting activities will be conducted from 6:30 am to 4 pm under adequate security arrangements.



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The deputy commissioner urged officials to provide all necessary assistance to farmers for the safe collection of crops. Harvesting has already begun peacefully in some border areas and is expected to be completed across the district by the end of November.

Officials also highlighted plans for the early rehabilitation of IDPs, with security forces having identified suitable locations to commence the process. Collective cooperation from all stakeholders was sought to ensure the initiatives are implemented effectively.