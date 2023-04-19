The Manipur high court has ordered the state administration to submit recommendations for Meitei/Meetei inclusion on the list of scheduled tribes (ST).

The Manipur high court has instructed the state administration to make suggestions to the union ministry of tribal affairs seeking the inclusion of Meetei/Meitei on the ST list.

Notably, the inclusion of Manipur's Meetei/Meitei group on the ST list has long been a demand of numerous civil society organisations in the state.

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However, numerous tribal-based CSOs, notably student organisations such as ATSUM, ANSAM, and KSO, have voiced significant opposition to the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei on the ST list.

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM) submitted a memorandum to Outer Manipur MP Lorho S Pfoze on April 17, demanding that Meitei/Meetei be included in the ST list.

"The Meitei community, an indigenous Manipur community, meets the criteria for inclusion on the ST list." STDCM urged that Meitei be included in the ST list in order to prevent them from becoming a minority and living as refugees in their own country.