Manipur HC orders issuance of fresh certificates for transgender doctor Beoncy Laishram

The High Court of Manipur on Tuesday directed the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM), Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), Manipur University and Manipur Medical Council to issue fresh educational and professional certificates to transgender petitioner Dr. Beoncy Laishram, reflecting her new name and gender as female.

The case was heard by a single bench of Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma, who ruled in favour of the 32-year-old petitioner, ordering the authorities to replace the original entries of “male” and “Boboi Laishram” with “female” and “Beoncy Laishram.” The court gave the institutions one month from the receipt of the order to comply.

Dr. Laishram, a resident of Kwakwa in Imphal West, had undergone gender reassignment surgery in 2019, after which she was recognized by the District Magistrate, Imphal West under provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and Rules, 2020.



Also Read: Manipur violence tapes: SC raps CFSL for ‘misdirected’ test on Biren Singh's audio

She was issued a transgender certificate, identity card and subsequently updated her name and gender in Aadhaar, Voter ID, and PAN records.

Despite her legal recognition, her requests to BOSEM, COHSEM and Manipur University in February 2024 for updated educational certificates went unanswered, forcing her to approach the court. The High Court cited Sections 6, 7, 10 and 20 of the Transgender Act, 2019 and Rule 2(d) read with Annexure-I of the Transgender Rules, 2020 to uphold her right to identity and directed the concerned authorities to issue fresh certificates accordingly.

Dr. Beoncy Laishram holds the distinction of being the first medical doctor from the transgender community in the entire Northeast region, a milestone she achieved in 2018. The judgment is being hailed as a progressive step toward upholding the dignity and rights of transgender persons in Manipur and beyond.