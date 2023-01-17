Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 16 gave an additional charge of the post of Director RIMS to Dr H Priyosakhi Devi, ENT RIMS up to April 11, 2023.

The ministry also cancelled the order of appointing Dr L Ranjit as an additional charge to the post of RIMS director.

''In compliance of the Hon'ble High Court order dated 19.12.2022 in W.P. (C) No.867 of 2022 filed by Dr. H. Priyosakhi Devi vs UOI & others, this Ministry's order No.

U.12025/53/2022-NE dated 12.10.2022 entrusting additional charge to the post of Director, RIMS to Dr. L Ranjit Singh, Prof. Obst & Gynae, RIMS, Imphal is hereby cancelled.

The additional charge to p post of Director, RIMS, Imphal is hereby entrusted to Dr. H. Priyosakhi Devi, Prof., ENT, RIMS, Imphal upto 11.04.2023 or till the regular appointment of Director, RIMS, Imphal, or till further orders, whichever is the earliest,'' said an order dated January 16, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Manipur High Court in December last year quashed and set aside an order of October 27, issued by the under-secretary of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, entrusting additional charge for the post of director, RIMS to Dr L Ranjit for a period of six months i.e. up to April 11, 2023, or till a regular appointment fo director, RIMS or till further notices.

The High Court said that quashing the order will not preclude the official authorities from making a fresh interim in-charge arrangement in respect of the vacant post of Director, RIMS, Imphal strictly in terms of the provisions of Rule 12(1) (III) of the Rules and Regulations of RIMS.

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