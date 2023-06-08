Manipur Heli Services will be providing helicopter services between Churachandpur, at 36 AR Helipad and Imphal, at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, on Friday, June 9, 2023, departing at 10 am, according to the notification released by the Government of Manipur on Wednesday.



Those travelling by helicopter service are informed to contact the Churachandpur District Administration, as per the notification and can book their tickets against payment of Rs 2000 per pax at Room no. SF-14, DC Office, Mini-Secretariat Complex atTuibong in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

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Items prohibited as per BCAS guidelines shall not be allowed and passengers shall carry I-cards i.e. (Aadhaar/PAN/Govt. issued I-card etc.) during the travel, as per the notification.

The notification added that one pax with a maximum weight of 10 kg luggage is permissible. Passenger travelling shall report at least one hour before departure at reporting counter at 1st IRB, Lamka, Head Quarter Veng.

In case of any enquiry, one shall contact Assistant Commissioner, Churachandpur’s Zosanglur Joute or may contact 9612168243, as per the notice.