The Manipur High Court has ordered the state government to give restricted internet access in certain locations.

The bench stated that internet access is required for individuals to do urgent and vital tasks, particularly in the continuing student admissions process.

On Friday, Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma made the ruling while hearing a slew of Public Interest Litigations demanding the restoration of internet services in the state.

However, it was made public on Tuesday, according to campaigners. The state has been under an internet ban since May 3, following unrest between Kukis and Meities in response to a high court order to consider giving Scheduled Tribe status to the Meities.

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It has also requested that telecom service providers produce affidavits outlining the viability of giving limited internet access to the public by restricting social media websites in order to protect the state government's concern for preserving peace and order.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for these instances for June 23, and in the interim, the parties concerned have been given the freedom to exchange affidavits as they see right. More than 100 people have died in Manipur's conflict between the Meitei and Kuki groups, which began over a month ago.

Clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill regions to oppose the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis make up around 53% of Manipur's population and dwell mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - make up about 40% of the population and live in the hill districts.

