The Manipur High Court has implemented the Hybrid Functioning of the court with effect from June 6.

The court's hybrid operation is a blend of virtual and physical sessions, a model that provides greater flexibility and accessibility, ensuring that justice is given to all, regardless of location.

According to a release by the Joint Registrar (Judl)/CPC, High Court of Manipur, the virtual aspect of the hearings makes it convenient for litigants to participate in the proceedings from any part of the state.

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The facilities for video conferencing and e-filing of cases are available in the E-sewa Kendra’s and District Collector’s offices when the concerned cabins will provide the necessary infrastructure and support to facilitate video conference and e-filing of cases, according to the release.

According to the release, the Manipur High Court computer committee is in the process of implementing Hybrid Functioning in the District Courts, and dedicated helpline numbers - +919089812323 for e-filing and +918014829143 for video conferencing - have been created to assist litigants and advocates in e-filing and video conferencing.

According to the statement, the dedicated hotline will assist in answering any queries concerning the e-filing procedure and video conferencing, as well as providing technical assistance if necessary.

