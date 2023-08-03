The Manipur High Court, after an urgent hearing held on August 2 ordered to maintain the status quo ante with respect to a land where the mass burial of the bodies of the members of the Kuki-Zo community who got killed in the recent ethnic clashes, was proposed to be carried out.

The Court observed that the interim order was necessary into account "the potentiality of aggravating the already volatile law and order situation and the possibility of igniting a fresh wave of violence and bloodshed due to the gathering of a large mob from both the communities at the land in question."

The Court also allowed the representatives of the Kuki-Zo community to apply to officials for allotment of alternate sites within a week.

It also urged the Central and State governments to try and come up with "amicable settlements" in the matter.



Also Read: Manipur violence: MHA appeals to postpone last rights of mortal remains of people killed in ethnic clash

This order comes after a petition filed by International Meeteis Forum.

The Manipur High Court also issued notice to tribal bodies Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum and the Joint Philanthropic Organisations (JPO )and posted the matter for the next hearing on August 9.

On the otherhand, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has appealed to the tribal body- Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) to postpone the ceremony of the last rites of mortal remains of those killed in ethnic violence in Manipur to a later date.

In a letter, the GoI has appealed to all concerned to maintain peace and communal harmony and assures that it will spare no efforts to resolve the aforesaid issue amicably to the utmost satisfaction of all parties within a period of seven days.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has agreed to delay the burial of 35 people killed in state violence for 5 more days after a long deliberation on the request of the Union Home Minister.