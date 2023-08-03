The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has appealed to the tribal body- Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) to postpone the ceremony of the last rites of mortal remains of those killed in ethnic violence in Manipur to a later date.

In a letter, the GoI has appealed to all concerned to maintain peace and communal harmony and assures that it will spare no efforts to resolve the aforesaid issue amicably to the utmost satisfaction of all parties within a period of seven days.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has agreed to delay the burial of 35 people killed in state violence for 5 more days after a long deliberation on the request of the Union Home Minister.



Also Read: 35 people killed in Manipur violence will be buried on August 3 at Tuibuong

Further, the tribal body demands the state government to legalize the land for burial.

The ITLF also sought a written assurance from the MHA on 5 demands which include- the legalisation of the burial site in S Boljang of Churachandpur, Manipur. Further, all Meitei state forces should not be deployed in all hill districts for the safety of the Kuki-Zo communities.

The tribal body also demanded as the burial will be delayed, the dead bodies of the Kuki Zo communities that are lying in Imphal should be brought to Churachandpur.

The tribal jail inmates in Imphal should be transferred to other states for their safety.

