Two high-intensity bomb blasts in Myanmar rocked Moreh town in Manipur on February 10.

As per reports, the blast took place 150 metres from the international border in Myanmar. However, due to the high intensity, the shockwaves of the blast were also felt in Manipur.

However, at the time of filing this report, no casualties were reported.

On February 4, a bomb blast took place after an explosive device went off at a fashion show venue in the Imphal district of Manipur.

The blast rocked the Imphal district just ahead of Sunny Leone's visit to the state on February 5.

As per reports, the blast took place at 6:06 AM today at a fashion venue in Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East, where Leone is to participate in the fashion show on February 5.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

As per a reliable source, the bomb explosion is expected to be carried by a proscribed outfit as the fashion parade was banned by some groups.

It may be mentioned that the fashion show is being organized by the House of Ali with the objective to promote the handloom and khadi of Manipur and tourism as well.

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