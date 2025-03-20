The Manipur Hills Journalists' Union (MHJU) has strongly condemned the vandalism of a local newspaper by unidentified miscreants amid the ongoing volatile situation in Churachandpur district.

The union has urged the government to take strict action against those responsible for the attack.

In a statement, MHJU expressed solidarity with the affected newspaper and journalists working under challenging conditions in Churachandpur.

The union denounced any form of violence targeting media professionals, emphasizing their crucial role in delivering timely and accurate information to the public.



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MHJU also made a fervent appeal to all communities involved in the ongoing crisis to refrain from further violence and work towards restoring peace and normalcy at the earliest. The union reaffirmed its support for any movement or initiative aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Additionally, the union called on individuals and groups to stop intimidating and harassing media houses, hawkers, and reporters while they perform their duties. Stressing the importance of press freedom, MHJU urged everyone to respect and protect media professionals who tirelessly work for the welfare of society.

The attack on the local newspaper has sparked concerns over press freedom and journalists' safety in Manipur, especially in conflict-affected regions. Media organizations and civil society groups have also voiced their support for the protection of journalists in the region.