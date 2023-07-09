The Commissioner of Home Affairs under Manipur government has ordered the state police to file an FIR against the Zomi Students’ Federation Union for publishing a book titled “The Inevitable Split – Documents on State sponsored ethnic cleansing in Manipur, 2023” and take stern action against the publishers as well as a ban on the book.

In a letter to the Director General of Police, Manipur the Commissioner urged to take carry out criminal proceedings against the ‘accused author and organization’ u/s 154 etc of IPC and issue necessary warrants against the book under Section 95 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The book “The Inevitable Split – Documents on State sponsored ethnic cleaning in Manipur, 2023” speaks coherently against the government and blames the administration for the violence that broke out in Manipur and is raging since for the past two months.

In response to the complaint letter filed by the Commissioner of Home Affairs, Manipur Government, the Zomi Students’ Federation claimed that the Government of Manipur has been unleashing thousands of lies in the electronic and printed media since May 3, 2023. “This ethnic cleansing is crystal clear that it is premeditated and preplanned. Moreover, it is sponsored and led by the state’s government. Hence, we squarely blamed the Manipur Government led by Meitei CM N Biren Singh”.

The organization announced that they will continue to express their views and “will not shy away from the government’s suppression of our freedom of speech and expression, which is enshrined in the Fundamental Rights of the Indian Constitution”, added the press note.

“We demand justice for all the Zo ethnic groups in Manipur in general and all the victims in particular. For this, there is no point in talking and lamenting about the restoration of Peace in the state of Manipur. There is no point in going back and settling again in the Imphal Valley while waiting for their second chance and the annihi9lation of the ZO ethnic groups”, added the press note further.

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