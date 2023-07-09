BJP legislator Rajkumar Imo Singh on July 9 said that the political solution can come only after consultation with all stakeholders after peace and normalcy return in Manipur.

Singh further said that whatever the negotiations the Central government undertakes, the final decision will only come after consultations with all stakeholders.

''All of us have been assured that the territorial integrity of the state of Manipur will be protected and the aspirations of all indigenous people of Manipur will be taken care of,'' he tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) member further said that these recent talks only suggested that all those who are responsible for the violence in the state will be punished.

''I am sure the Enquiry Commission will find out the truth behind all the violence in the state and punish accordingly. Secondly, those who met have also been asked to stop violence first and bring peace after which only a political solution will be brought. I hope everyone is getting this signal. And the political solution to be brought will come after consultation with all stakeholders when peace and normalcy returns,'' he added.

Whatever negotiations the Central Government undertakes, the final decision will only come after consultations with all stakeholders. All of us have been assured that the territorial integrity of the State of Manipur will be protected and the aspirations of all the indigenous… https://t.co/UajGxuHCo7 — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile, in the ongoing violence in the state, some miscreants on July 8 carried out separate attacks which resulted in injuries of two civilians and a state force personnel in the Bishnupur district.

Efforts by additional security forces have been underway since the initial violence to establish a buffer zone and prevent further incidents of firing.

Despite these measures, intermittent firing between the two communities persisted during the nights of July 7 and July 8, particularly in the areas of Awang Leikai and Phoisingphai.

Also read: Manipur: Two civilians, one state force personnel injured in separate attacks in Bishnupur district