Education Minister Th Basantakumar Singh on June 15 declared the result of the Board of Secondary Education Examination, 2023 at a function held at the Top Floor Examination Hall of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) at Babupara in Imphal.

Minister said that the overall pass percentage of this year's examination is 82.82 per cent. Pass percentage for government schools, aided schools and private schools are 66.96 per cent, 81.69 per cent and 87.39 per cent respectively.

''The pass percentage of male candidates is 84.53 per cent and that of Female candidates is 83.45 per cent'', he added.

Minister further added that the overall pass percentage has improved from last year which shows the effort of the teachers of the schools irrespective of whether the school is a government, aided, or private school.

Singh applauded the hard work of the staff of the Board in declaring the result on time and also congratulated all the students for clearing the examination and expressed his hope that the students will continue to work hard for their future endeavours.

Gyan Prakash, IAS, Commissioner, Education (S), L Nandakumar Singh, IAS, Director, Education (S), and A Joykumar Singh, Chairman, BOSEM attended the function as Guest of Honour and President respectively.

Officials and staff of the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur were also present at the function.

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