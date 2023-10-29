In the ongoing search operations conducted by the state police of Manipur and security forces, several arms, ammunition, explosives and war like stores were discovered in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal-West districts.

During the operations, (i)02 (two) arms (SMG Carbine with magazine-01, Country made 9 mm Pistol -01), 07 (seven) ammunition and 10 (ten) explosives were recovered from the adjoining area of Phougakchao Ikhai Mamang Leikai and Kolbung Village under Phougakchao Ikhai PS, Bishnupur district.

Earlier, security forces in Manipur detained five active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), a Maoist militant group, on charges of extortion and possession of arms on Friday.

Officials conducted a search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas across four districts - Kakching, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Imphal West.

During the operations, the five KCP military task force cadres were arrested after officials discovered them with firearms, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

Taking to X, Manipur Police informed about the arrest, stating that during the search, officials were able to recover a firearm along with 48 rounds of live ammunition, three 7.62 mm ammunition charger clip, a pistol holster, three pairs of fighting dress with a scarf, four pairs of jungle boots, and two belts.

Also read : Manipur: 5 active members of Maoist militant group held with arms and ammunition in state