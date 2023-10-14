The Manipur Police on October 13 carried out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the state's Imphal West district and seized a huge cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition during raid.

The combined team of Imphal West District Police and security forces at Kameng, Khamran and Mana Ingkhol area of Imphal West dsitrict searched about 150 houses in the three villages.

The items recovered during the search operation are :-

(i)Carbine - 3 nos.

(ii)Carbine magazines- 5 nos.

(iii)9 mm pistol - 1 no with 1 mag.

(iv)7.65 lama pistol - 1 no with mag.

(v)36 HE Granade - 3 nos.

(vi) Air gun with scope - 1 no

(vii) Ammunition:

a. 67 nos. of 9mm round

b. 78 nos. of 0.45mm round

(viii)1 plastic magazine of INSAS rifle

(ix)BP Jacket - 8 nos.

(x)Police uniform - 13 pairs + 1 pant

(xi)Jungle boot - 8 pairs

(xii)Dummy rifle (wood) - 19

(xiii)Wireless set - 3 nos. with 4 chargers

(xiv)Receipt booklet of KCP (PWG Kangla)

(xv)1 Attendance register

(xvi)Mobile phone - 6 nos.

(xvii)1 Maruti Gypsy without registration number plate.

The CASO was successful and no untoward incident happened during the operation. The recovered items have been handed over to Lamshang police station for appropriate legal action

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