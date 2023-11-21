Tensions flared in Amarpur, Gomati district of Tripura on Tuesday, as a confrontation unfolded between villagers and the police following the apprehension of a man in connection with the deaths of a woman and her minor daughter in Raishyabari in the state same district.

The incident resulted in a lathi charge and the deployment of six tear gas shells on Tuesday.

The conflict arose when locals encircled the Birganj police station around 1 pm, demanding the handover of the accused for what they termed a village trial.

A Tripura Police officer who didn’t wish to be quoted explained that a middle-aged woman and her minor daughter had gone missing the previous month, and their bodies were discovered in the Dumboor Lake after nine days.



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“Tripura Police in Raishyabari arrested Bijoy Jamatia from Ampi village early on Tuesday, relocating him to the Birganj police station due to mounting community resentment. However, the situation escalated as an agitated mob besieged the police station, insisting on taking custody of the accused for trial under their customary laws. Attempts to pacify the crowd proved futile, leading the police to resort to firing six tear gas rounds and implementing a lathi charge to prevent an attack on the station”, said the police officer.

Though police have denied any causalities, local sources have confirmed injuries among villagers.

The unfortunate incident revolves around the disappearance of Rupshwari Jamatia and her daughter Asudha Rani Jamatia from their residence in Raishyabari on October 22. Their bodies, in an advanced state of decomposition, were discovered in the Dumboor lake on October 31. According to the police, the cause of death was determined to be drowning.