Security forces in Imphal East district have seized a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials from Chingkhei Ching under Porompat Police Station on March 7.

The recovery includes an INSAS rifle magazine, 26 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, five .303 rounds, and four high-explosive (HE) hand grenades without detonators.

Additionally, authorities also recovered one detonator fuse, one detonator, one RPG shell, one 2-inch mortar shell, 11 bulletproof jackets (without plates), nine BP plates, an ammunition box, and three materials suspected to be explosives.

The operation is part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal arms storage and potential security threats in the region. The seized items have been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway to trace their origin and intended use.

Security forces remain on high alert, and further search operations are being conducted to prevent any untoward incidents. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.



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