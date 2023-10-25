Manipur police along with security forces on October 24 seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations.

The search operations were carried out by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal and Churachandpur districts. The seized items include (i)03 (three) arms (SLR with magazine-01, 12 bore country made SBBL -02), 20 (twenty) ammunitions (12 bore rounds-20), 15 (fifteen) Tear Gas shells and 01 (one) 40mm Lathode Gun and 05 (five) Pompi guns were recovered from Champai under Leimakhong PS, Kangpokpi district.

(ii)02 (two) arms (A1(AB) rifle-01, G3 rifle-01), 51 (fifty-one) explosives (HE hand grenade- 32 nos, 2-inch (twins) mortar shells – 04 nos, handmade mine bomb- 11 nos, WP smoke bomb – 04), 20 (twenty) Tube Launchers, Arming ring – 20, detonator/ fuse - 02 and 01 (one) BP Jacket were recovered from Gelbung Village under Kumbi PS, Bishnupur district.

(iii)13 (thirteen) arms (AK 47-01, SLR-05, .303 modified Rifle-01, Insas Rifle-01, .303 Rifle -03, SBBL-02), 06 (six) ammunitions (Ballistic Cartridge-06), 16 (sixteen) explosives (HE hand grenade- 11 nos, Chinese hand grenade- 01, WP gren MK-I – 03, local made pipe bomb – 01 ) including small amount of suspected PEK along with fuse , 15 (fifteen) Grenade Launching Tubes, Detonator – 06, Detonator box- 02, ballistic cartridge – 06, empty case of 12 bore – 03, Empty AK -47 magazine – 01, Empty Insas rifle magazine – 01, Empty .303 rifle magazine -04, Empty SLR rifle magazine - 05, 01 (one) BP vest, and 02 (two) Walkie Talkies (Baofeng) were recovered from Wangoo Laiphum, under Wangoo PS, Kakching district.

(iv)01 (one) arm (12 bore single barrel rifle-01), 04 explosives, 01 (one) 40 mm local made grenade launcher and 01 (one) 40 mm grenade launcher (tear gas gun) were recovered from Lamjang, under Singhat PS, Churachandpur.

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