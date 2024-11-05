In an extensive security operation across Manipur’s hill and valley districts, authorities launched targeted search operations and area domination exercises in sensitive and fringe areas. These efforts led to significant recoveries from Aigejang village and Uyok Nalla in Bishnupur District. Seized items included a notable cache of weaponry and riot-control equipment: one SLR rifle, one sniper rifle, two bolt-action rifles, a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, five HE No. 36 hand grenades, 18 rounds of live ammunition, three wood-piercing tear smoke shells, four anti-riot rubber bullets, three tear smoke shells, five soft-nosed tear smoke shells, two stun grenades, two tear smoke grenades, a WT (walkie-talkie) set, three bulletproof jackets, and two plastic sacks.

To ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods, a convoy of 143 vehicles on NH-37 and 14 vehicles on NH-2 received strict security coverage. Security forces also reinforced their presence with 111 strategically placed checkpoints throughout Manipur’s districts. Five individuals were detained in connection with checkpoint violations, underscoring the increased vigilance in these areas.

In a related crackdown on illegal activities, Manipur Police raided suspected sites producing and distributing DIC (Distilled Indian-made Country) liquor in Churachandpur District. The operations, conducted on November 4, targeted a clandestine brewing site at K Vangphai Village, where two individuals were apprehended, and a four-wheeler vehicle was seized. Another raid at LFC Inn uncovered a large quantity of illegal liquor, including approximately 1,500 liters of DIC liquor and 500 cans of beer, which were promptly disposed of.

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