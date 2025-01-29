State human rights institutions, including the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW), and Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR), have called for the cessation of child recruitment into conflict zones.

The call came as part of a joint report on internally displaced persons (IDPs) released on January 29 following a stakeholder consultation in the Bishnupur district held on January 13, 2025.

MCPCR Chairperson Keisham Pradipkumar expressed grave concern over reports of children being involved in combat, despite the lack of official data.

He emphasized the societal impact of such actions and urged all stakeholders, including non-state actors, to release these children safely. He also highlighted that law enforcement should treat these children as "children in need of care and protection" rather than "children in conflict."



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The report detailed the pressing issues faced by IDPs, including inadequate access to health care, education, and livelihood support. It also highlighted concerns over sexual harassment faced by women within displacement camps.

Many IDPs, who originally expected a temporary displacement, still face barriers to repatriation and rehabilitation.

The report further recommended improvements in the living conditions of IDPs, such as the establishment of at least two residential schools in every district where IDP camps are set up for students, and better access to essential medicines.

The need for separate sanitation facilities for males and females to maintain personal hygiene was also emphasized.