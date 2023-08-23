Amidst the continuing ethnic violence in Manipur, a senior bureaucrat has been suspended for refusing to assume the post of Deputy Commissioner of the Jiribam district.

Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi invoked Rule 3 of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, to suspend Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ng Roben Singh with immediate effect.

During the period of suspension, the Headquarters of Ng Roben Singh will be at Imphal and he shall not leave the said Headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority, said the suspension order.



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The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had on August 2, issued a transfer order appointing Singh as Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam district in Manipur.

The suspension follows the officer’s failure to comply with the transfer order.

The officer submitted a representation on August 12, citing concerns related to the charged communal situation between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

As per reports, the suspended officer expressed reservations about working in Kuki-dominated areas due to safety concerns for Meitei Civil Officers like himself.

Additionally, he also pointed out the frequent transfers he had undergone in the past and expressed willingness to serve as Deputy Commissioner in the districts most affected by communal violence in the valley.