The combined security forces comprising the Army, BSF, CRPF, and State Police have carried out extensive combing and search operations in several areas of Imphal East District.



The operations, which commenced on December 28, targeted Sabungkhok Khunou, Shantikhongbal, Thamnapokpi, Sanasabi, Uyok Ching, and Natum Ching, including regions bordering Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi villages.

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All armed miscreants in these areas have been successfully neutralized and driven out. Additionally, four illegal bunkers were destroyed during the operation, while three others were secured and are now under the control of security forces.



The combined forces have also established a stronghold in strategic locations, including the dominating heights of Uyok Ching, to ensure sustained security in the valley and hill areas.