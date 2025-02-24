In a coordinated operation, security forces and the Forest Department, in the presence of the District Magistrate, destroyed an illicit poppy cultivation spanning approximately four acres at the D Lhangjol hill range under Sangaikot Police Station in Churachandpur District.

Authorities seized poppy pods as evidence, reinforcing their commitment to eradicating illegal drug cultivation in the region. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace and protect the ecological balance of the area.

Officials have warned against such activities and assured continued vigilance to prevent further illegal cultivation. Investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the plantation.



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