Manipur Police arrested a cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) involved in a brutal daylight murder, along with two active members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup - Military Defense Force (KYKL-MDF) engaged in extortion activities.

Acting on a tip-off from a vigilant citizen, authorities apprehended Thangjam Thoungamba Meitei, a 26-year-old UNLF cadre, of Tiger Camp, Sagolmang in Imphal East.

He was wanted for the cold-blooded murder of 19-year-old Laishram Malemnganba Meitei on February 10 at Moirang Kampu. His arrest marks a significant step in bringing justice to the victim’s family.



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In a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested two KYKL(MDF) operatives from different locations in Imphal West. The arrested individuals, identified as Khuraijam Hemanta (59) from Yurembam Makha Leikai and Thiyam Bikramjit Singh from North AOC, were allegedly extorting money from government offices.

During the operation, police recovered a 9mm pistol with one magazine and five rounds of 9mm ammunition from their possession. The arrests are part of the state’s intensified efforts to curb insurgency-related crimes and maintain law and order.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Further investigations are underway to identify potential links to larger criminal networks operating in the region.