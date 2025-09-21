Manipur: IMA seeks FIR over attack on RIMS doctor after patient death

The Indian Medical Association's Manipur State Branch has strongly condemned a life-threatening assault on a senior doctor at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) that occurred during protests following a patient's death on September 21.

Prof Ch Pritamkumar Singh, Unit Head of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at RIMS, was attacked while on duty and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit with grievous injuries. The assault took place on at the RIMS campus during protests that erupted after the death of 35-year-old Chingshubam Manju Devi following childbirth.

In an emergency meeting, the IMA Manipur State Branch, joined by the Imphal Obstetrics & Gynaecology Society and the Association for Health Care Providers of India, described the attack as "uncalled for" against "a very dutiful doctor who tried his level best to save the life of the patient."

The incident followed two consecutive patient deaths at RIMS that triggered public outrage. On September 20, 50-year-old Yambem Sanjoy died shortly after being readmitted to the hospital with arm pain complaints. The following day, Chingshubam Manju's condition deteriorated after delivery, leading to her death and subsequent protests by family members and locals.

The medical associations have announced several protest measures, including a complete cessation of routine medical services across all private, government and individual clinics from 6 am on September 23 to 6 am on September 24. "All doctors to wear black badges in protest," the resolution stated.

The organisations are demanding that RIMS authorities file an FIR against those involved in the assault and property destruction under the Manipur Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2015. This legislation makes such offences cognizable and non-bailable, with penalties including up to three years imprisonment and fines up to Rs 50,000.

A condemnation sit-in protest has been scheduled outside the Medical Directorate on September 23 from 9 am to 12 pm. The associations also plan to submit a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur and alert the national headquarters of the Indian Medical Association in New Delhi about the violence.

While offering "sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Late Chingshubam Manju Devi," the medical bodies emphasised that violence against healthcare workers undermines patient care and safety across the healthcare system.