Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on January 29 laid the foundation stone for the Imphal Ring Road Project worth Rs 1766 crore at Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai under Patsoi constituency.

The state government has taken up this much anticipated project with the objective to ease out the problem of traffic congestion in Imphal areas with financial assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Addressing the function as chief guest, N Biren Singh said that problem of traffic congestion has become a major problem with the increase of population. As to address the said issue is one of the top priority of the state government, Imphal Ring Road Project is being taken up with the target of completing it by 2026.

Biren appreciated the ADB for lending their support in taking up such a big project which will be benefited by people of state in many ways.

Stating on the various projects taken up in the State, the Chief Minister informed that the Lamphelpat Water Body Rejuvenation Project had been taken up with an estimated cost of around Rs. 650 crores. The project includes 300 acres of water body area and around 140 acres for recreation centre, he added.

He further informed on the plan of the Government to connect the recreation centre and the Imphal View Tower at Cheirao Ching through cable car.

Biren Singh expressed satisfaction on coming of migratory birds again,with rejuvenation of Lamphel Water Body,that were seen many years back.

He also mentioned the initiatives taken up by the Government to clean the Nambul river and transportation of household waste through pipelines to the Sewerage treatment plant. He further raised concern on the environmental degradation through mass deforestation of forest areas and the water scarcity problem which the State could face in future, mentioning the necessity of preserving water bodies.

Chief Minister announced to develop the ground at Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai under Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama". He also informed that Oriental College, at Patsoi Assembly Constituency, would be developed with a project costing Rs. 6.40 crores. Apart from this, the college will be covered under the College Fagathansi Mission to improve its infrastructure with an amount of Rs. 2.5 crore under the scheme, he said.

Further stating on the development plans to be taken up in Patsoi AC, he informed that road development work would be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs. 7.2 crore from the State Budget.

Stating about prevailing tough situation of Manipur, he stated that state government would protect the State from those vested interest groups who want to disintegrate its unity. He urged the people of the state to unite together.

Giving the keynote address of the Imphal Ring Road Project, Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam said that the plan for Ring Road Project was started in 2015-16, however the project was approved in 2020. He continued that the total distance of the ring road project is 51.23 km.

The most interesting part of the project is that it includes a noise pollution control mechanism, which is first of its kind in India and it will be an environmentally friendly road, he added.

He informed that 9.5 km of the road would be of 4 lanes, while 41.5 km would be of 2 lanes with paved shoulders. The road includes an 18 km stretch of green field with solar lamp footpath and cycle lane. He mentioned that various amenities like food plazas would be set up along the 4-lane stretch road. Within the 4-lane stretch, provision of cycle lanes and jogging lanes would be included in a stretch of 1 km.

The Minister continued that out of the total cost of Rs. 1766 crore, an amount of Rs. 1374.75 crores would be sanctioned by ADB for construction of road and bridges and the remaining amount would be borne by the State and the Central Government for land acquisition and others. 90 percent of the loan amount sanctioned by the ADB would be of grant and the remaining 10 percent (Rs. 137.47 crore) of the loan amount and the interest would be repaid

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