Manipur: Imphal to Dimapur helicopter service to start from November 1
The Central government has granted permission to the Manipur government to operate helicopter services from Imphal International Airport to Dimapur in Nagaland
The Central government has granted permission to the Manipur government to operate helicopter services from Imphal International Airport to Dimapur in Nagaland via Leirouching in the Senapati district of Manipur.
A release issued by Transport Director Dr Nivedita Lairenlakpam informed that the fare from Imphal to Leirouching & vice versa will be Rs 2,000 while from Leirouching (Senapati) to Dimapur Airport & vice versa shall be Rs 4,000.
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Those interested can contact security officer Dinesh (+917003611936) or Naorem Bapinchandra (customer service) for booking of ticket at the counter of Manipur Heli Service Imphal International Airport; Senapati DTO Joseph D Sankhil (+909862087220) at Leirouching; and East Air & Charter Service station manager Ronsuthung Kitan (9436005669) at Dimapur.
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