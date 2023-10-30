The Central government has granted permission to the Manipur government to operate helicopter services from Imphal International Airport to Dimapur in Nagaland via Leirouching in the Senapati district of Manipur.

A release issued by Transport Director Dr Nivedita Lairenlakpam informed that the fare from Imphal to Leirouching & vice versa will be Rs 2,000 while from Leirouching (Senapati) to Dimapur Airport & vice versa shall be Rs 4,000.



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Those interested can contact security officer Dinesh (+917003611936) or Naorem Bapinchandra (customer service) for booking of ticket at the counter of Manipur Heli Service Imphal International Airport; Senapati DTO Joseph D Sankhil (+909862087220) at Leirouching; and East Air & Charter Service station manager Ronsuthung Kitan (9436005669) at Dimapur.