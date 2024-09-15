In response to the evolving law and order situation, the District Magistrate of Imphal West District has announced a temporary relaxation of movement restrictions. Effective September 16, 2024, from 5:00 AM to 2:00 PM, residents will be permitted to leave their homes to purchase essential items, including medicines and food.

The decision comes following prohibitory orders issued on August 31, 2024, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which had restricted public movement. This relaxation aims to ease access to necessary supplies while maintaining public safety.

During this period, gatherings, sit-ins, and rallies remain prohibited unless pre-approved by the competent authorities. Essential services—including health, electricity, public distribution, and telecommunications—will continue to operate unrestricted beyond the relaxation hours. This includes banks, petrol pumps, educational institutions, municipal services, press, and electronic media. Additionally, travelers with valid Airport Entry Permits will be exempt from curfew restrictions for flights.

Also Read: Manipur: Imphal East eases movement restrictions for essential purchases from September 16