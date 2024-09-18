The Manipur government has issued a notification imposing a total ban on the hunting, catching, killing, and selling of Amur Falcons (Falco amurensis), locally known as 'Kahuaipuina'.

This directive applies to the entire district and its surrounding areas with immediate effect.

The notification highlights that the hunting or destruction of wildlife, including migratory birds like the Amur Falcon, is a punishable offence under sections 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The District Magistrate of Tamenglong has also ordered a ban on all air guns in the district. These air guns must be deposited with the respective Village Authorities Office.

This measure is in place because Amur Falcons usually arrive in Tamenglong District and its bordering areas from the first to the second week of October and stay until the end of November, a crucial period in their life cycle.



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The concerned Village Authorities are responsible for keeping the deposited air guns in their custody until the last flock leaves their roosting place or until 30th November 2024.



The villages listed for this action include Chiuluan, Khangchiuluan, Duigailong, Tamenglong Khunjao, Tamenglong town, Bamgaijang, Taobam, Namtiram 2, Nheng, Dikiuram, Konphung, Rianglong, Taijijang, Zeiladjang, Azuram, Thiulon, Vanchengphai, Akhui, Sangrungpang, Tabanglong, Keikao, Sempang, Duiluan, Matung, Puching, Phallong, Sonram, Dailong, Lenglong, Konphung, Dikiuram, Katang, Nheng, Ndai, Maruangpa, Namtiram, Namtiram-2, Nheng, Dikiuram, Konphung, Renglong, Guangram, Raengkhung, and Taobam (the last three villages are under Noney District).

Reports on the collection of air guns must be submitted to the District Magistrate’s office by 30th September 2024.

Anyone found willfully violating these prohibitory orders will face legal consequences as per the law.