In a series of intensive search operations and area domination exercises, security forces have targeted fringe and vulnerable areas across hill and valley districts. On a recent operation in Mongbung Village, Jiribam District, a fortified bunker was successfully destroyed, signaling a significant move to curb illegal activities in the region.

Further operations on September 16, 2024, in Chanung and C Zoulen village, located in Imphal East District, led to the recovery of a cache of weapons and communication equipment. Among the seized items were a locally-made single-barrel firearm, an SLR magazine, 21 rounds of live ammunition, a pompi (locally made mortar), and a "BAOFENG" radio set sans battery. The discovery of these items indicates a potential attempt to establish or sustain unlawful armed activities in the area.

In a simultaneous operation in Chandel District, specifically between Gunjil and border pillars 48 & 49, security forces unearthed more arms and protective gear. The recovered items included a pistol, a hand grenade, a grenade ignitor, three local mortars (pompi), four live rounds, and two bulletproof jackets. These findings suggest ongoing efforts to mobilize armed groups or fortify existing hideouts near the border region.

These concerted efforts by the security forces aim to stabilize the region, suppress armed insurgency, and prevent the proliferation of illegal weapons in the conflict-prone districts.

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