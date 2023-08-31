Expressing his deep concern about the present crisis in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Manipur is reeling through a critical phase that needs a collective effort from all sections of society irrespective of political affiliation, community or creed to handle the situation and save Manipur.

He stated this during the state-level celebration of Meri Maati Mera Desh held at the auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society on August 31 organised by the Manipur Government.

Addressing the function as chief guest, N Biren Singh said that demographic imbalance due to the influx of illegal immigrants, and deforestation is some of the root cause of the present crisis.

This fact has been accepted everywhere and even union leaders have declared the same. The problem is deep-rooted and results in an enduring state in a very tough and challenging phase. To phase it out, support from all walks of life is much needed and this is what the government is expecting from the public.



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“The present crisis is not a communal clash. It is all about problems created out of demographic imbalance due to the influx of illegal immigrants. The implementation of rules and acts some years back that threatened own indigenous population are undeniable reasons to undergo all these present difficulties days. Nevertheless, the state will fight tooth and nail to protect the state from any disintegration,” he assured.

He further said that the state is in a critical stage and the prevailing situation compels him to take every step in a very cautious manner. The future of the state will be at stake state if even a single step is taken in the wrong direction. People should not go by emotion but rather focus on reality.

He also informed that displaced people will surely relocate to their respective original places. For this, the state government has taken measures to prevent the razing or levelling of any place that was destroyed during the course of the crisis.

Chief Minister also expressed proud feelings on the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the lunar south pole, becoming the first country to do so. He further expressed satisfaction, stating that Dr Raghu Ningthoujam, a native of Manipur was part of the mission as Project Manager.

Biren also briefed about the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign and also stressed the need for all people of the State to stand united at all times, irrespective of communities or political affiliation and work together to make a better future for Manipur. Let us all respect our history, culture and traditions and also take a pledge, as a citizen of India, to make India a self-reliant country, he appealed.

The program was attended by ministers, MLAs and many government officials.