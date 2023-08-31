Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) had called a total shutdown in Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu areas in Churachandpur effective August 31.

In a release, the top tribal body alleged that the Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu areas are under attack. Further, ITLF calls for an Emergency Shutdown with immediate effect in the Churachandpur district,

However, emergency services like medical, police, water electricity and press are exempted.



Earlier on August 29, fresh violence erupted in Manipur one person was killed and an incident of heavy firing was reported from the Khoirentak area.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Fresh violence erupts in Khoirentak area, one person killed

According to reports, the incident unfolded at around 10:00 AM on August 29 in which miscreants attacked Kuki-Zo villages around Khoirentak area.

Sources said that the village volunteers retaliated in response to the attack with heavy firing. One village volunteer was killed in the incident. The deceased person has been identified as Jangminlun Gangte s/o Mangkholien Gangte aged 30 Yrs.

Earlier on August 28, One active cadre each of the proscribed insurgent group's political wing Revolutionary People's Front RPF/PLA, National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and 2 Over-Ground Workers (OGW) of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested during different search operations, Manipur police said on August 29.