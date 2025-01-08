An indefinite bandh has been declared in the Makhan area of Kangpokpi district in protest against the alleged assault and outraging the modesty of a Naga woman on January 7.

The incident, reportedly involving Kuki individuals, has sparked strong condemnation from several Naga bodies and civil societies.

The incident occurred at K. Lungwiram village in Kangpokpi district, where it is claimed that a group of Kuki people assaulted and outraged the modesty of the woman.

The Naga bodies have expressed their outrage over the incident, demanding an immediate apology from the Kuki community and the swift arrest of the perpetrators.



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Civil societies in the region have rallied behind the victim, calling for the authorities to take swift action against those responsible.

They have issued an ultimatum, demanding an apology from the offending community to both the victim and the Naga people within 24 hours.

Should the demands not be met, the bodies have vowed to take further steps to protect the welfare of the Naga people.

The indefinite bandh has paralyzed normal life in the Makhan area, as protesters continue to express their anger over the alleged assault.

The situation remains tense as the community waits for a resolution to the matter.