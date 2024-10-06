To nurture the future leaders of the nation, the Indian Army organized a Youth Empowerment Programme at the Manipur Public School in Koirengei on October 5, 2024. The event attracted an impressive 200 students, focusing on holistic development and the empowerment of young minds.

The programme commenced with a motivational lecture delivered by the Company Commander, designed to inspire students to set and achieve their life goals. The engaging session informed attendees about various career opportunities, government schemes, and scholarships that facilitate higher education and competitive examination preparation.

Participants were treated to an interactive session addressing crucial topics such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle, financial literacy, and balancing academics with sports and extracurricular activities for well-rounded development. The highlight of the event was a comprehensive lecture on diverse career paths, particularly emphasizing opportunities within the Indian Armed Forces, aimed at instilling patriotism and discipline among the youth.

The Youth Empowerment Programme was not limited to just one location; it also took place at St. George School in Moreh, Tengnoupal District, attracting a massive attendance of 300 enthusiastic students. The interactive sessions at both schools provided a platform for open dialogue and engagement, ensuring that the young audience felt empowered and equipped with knowledge for their future endeavors.

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