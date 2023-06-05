Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, the Indian Army in a joint effort with District Administration and Medical Authorities, organized a mega medical camp at the most affected bordering villages and relief camps at several places across Oksumbung and Torongloabi on June 5.

As per an official statement, the inmates of the relief camp and local people of Toronglobi Awang Lekhai, Maham Leikhai, khutekpi, and Oksongbung availed of the facilities.

''The integrated Medic team of 07 Army doctors, 05 Civic doctors, and 05 Specialists Doctors (Gynecologist, Ophthalmologist, Pediatrician, Dental Surgeon & USG) extended free medical consultation, treatment, and free medicines were distributed to 929 people for various ailments which included 450 women's and 235 children,'' it added.

It further said that on a special request received from Kwakta Relief Camp, the medic team of Army doctors was dispatched to administer necessary medical checkups and Medicinal support to 125 people including 70 women and 25 children of the relief camp.

''Overall the initiative of Mega Medical Camp has benefited 1054 people including 520 women and 260 children from remote areas, Bordering villages, and Relief Camps. The Indian Army remains committed to extending all possible support to people of Manipur in this time of crisis,'' the statement added.

Also read: Manipur Violence: Ambulance torched, three individuals burned alive in Iroisemba